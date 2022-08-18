Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Star Detonation [Image 8 of 9]

    One Star Detonation

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melea Lynn, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal craftsman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, explains to Brig. Gen. William Betts, the commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, the use and capabilities of a breaching charge at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2022. Betts visited the EOD team to learn about their capabilities and recognize their outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:51
    Photo ID: 7376060
    VIRIN: 220818-F-WH833-1023
    Resolution: 4403x5504
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Star Detonation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

