One Star Detonation

U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, detonate a thermal effects detonation at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2022. Brig. Gen. William Betts, the commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, and other 378th AEW leadership visited the EOD team to learn about their capabilities and recognize their outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

