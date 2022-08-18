One Star Detonation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Melea Lynn, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal craftsman assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, explains to Brig. Gen. William Betts, the commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, the use and capabilities of a thermal effects detonation at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2022. Betts visited the EOD team to learn about their capabilities and recognize their outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

