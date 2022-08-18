Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One Star Detonation [Image 7 of 9]

    One Star Detonation

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts, the commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, and other 378th AEW leadership inspect the aftermath of a breaching charge detonated by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2022. Betts visited the EOD team to learn about their capabilities and recognize their outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 09:50
    Photo ID: 7376059
    VIRIN: 220818-F-WH833-1068
    Resolution: 5338x4270
    Size: 14.47 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Star Detonation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron

