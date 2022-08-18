One Star Detonation

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts, the commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, and other 378th AEW leadership inspect the aftermath of a breaching charge detonated by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialist assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2022. Betts visited the EOD team to learn about their capabilities and recognize their outstanding performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

