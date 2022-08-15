Honorary commanders visit America’s Airfield

Two Airmen from the 89th Airlift Wing brief a group of honorary commanders and Joint Base Andrews leadership about the Boeing C-32 before boarding to tour the cabin and cockpit at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 16, 2022. The group toured the airfield and aircraft as part of an honorary commanders immersion event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

