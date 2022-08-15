A group of honorary commanders and Joint Base Andrews leadership saw a Boeing C-32 cockpit during an immersion event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 16, 2022. The group toured multiple military aircraft and heard detailed information about how they affect the 89th Airlift Wing’s mission and other mission partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 08:30
|Photo ID:
|7375937
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-AB257-161
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorary commanders visit America’s Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Isabelle Churchill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT