Honorary commanders visit America’s Airfield

Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing commander, leads a mission brief for Joint Base Andrews leadership and honorary commanders during an immersion event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 16, 2022. The honorary commanders immersion event began with a detailed presentation about the 89th Airlift Wing and was followed by a tour of the airfield, to include the inside of a Boeing C-32 and Boeing C-37. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 08:30
|Photo ID:
|7375936
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-AB257-107
|Resolution:
|5160x3686
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
