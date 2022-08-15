Honorary commanders visit America’s Airfield

Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing commander, leads a mission brief for Joint Base Andrews leadership and honorary commanders during an immersion event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 16, 2022. The honorary commanders immersion event began with a detailed presentation about the 89th Airlift Wing and was followed by a tour of the airfield, to include the inside of a Boeing C-32 and Boeing C-37. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)



