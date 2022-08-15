Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary commanders visit America's Airfield

    Honorary commanders visit America’s Airfield

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Jones, 89th Airlift Wing commander, leads a mission brief for Joint Base Andrews leadership and honorary commanders during an immersion event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 16, 2022. The honorary commanders immersion event began with a detailed presentation about the 89th Airlift Wing and was followed by a tour of the airfield, to include the inside of a Boeing C-32 and Boeing C-37. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isabelle Churchill)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 08:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    by A1C Isabelle Churchill

    leadership
    USAF
    89th Airlift Wing
    America's Airfield

