Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 prepares a U.S.Navy EA-18G Growler electronic aircraft for departure after completing a hot-pit refuel, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The Growler is an advanced airborne electronic attack platform, with aid in increased readiness and air integration capabilities currently stationed at Spangdahlem AB to support NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

