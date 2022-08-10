U.S. Navy and Air Force service members assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight complete a joint hot-pit refueling on a U.S.Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This was the first joint hot-pit refueling on the aircraft for Spangdahlem AB, enhancing air defense and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7375921
|VIRIN:
|220810-F-YT894-1122
|Resolution:
|7472x4981
|Size:
|15.38 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS
