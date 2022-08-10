Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

U.S. Navy and Air Force service members assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight complete a joint hot-pit refueling on a U.S.Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This was the first joint hot-pit refueling on the aircraft for Spangdahlem AB, enhancing air defense and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

