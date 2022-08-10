Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy and Air Force service members assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 and the 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management Flight complete a joint hot-pit refueling on a U.S.Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This was the first joint hot-pit refueling on the aircraft for Spangdahlem AB, enhancing air defense and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 08:21
    Photo ID: 7375921
    VIRIN: 220810-F-YT894-1122
    Resolution: 7472x4981
    Size: 15.38 MB
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    NATO
    Air Defense
    Support
    EA-18G Growler
    Joint capabilities

