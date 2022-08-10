Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft lands for refueling, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Six Growlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, deployed to Spangdahlem AB in March to support NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
