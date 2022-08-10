Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel [Image 1 of 5]

    Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

    GERMANY

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft lands for refueling, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Six Growlers from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, deployed to Spangdahlem AB in March to support NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air Defense
    Support
    EA-18G Growler

