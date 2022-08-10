Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

    Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel

    GERMANY

    10.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 begin hot-pit refueling a U.S.Navy EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, Aug. 10, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. This technique is used to increase reliability and eliminate downtime by leaving the engines of the aircraft running while it is being refueled. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem's first joint hot-pit refuel [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

