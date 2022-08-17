Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22

Members of the U.S. Air Force, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia listen to a briefing during a search and rescue tabletop exercise at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2022. Throughout the exercise, participants explored case studies, led cross-talks to further understand how U.S. and Malaysian forces execute search and rescue, and conducted a simulated scenario to apply everything they learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

