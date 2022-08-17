Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 1 of 3]

    Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Members of the U.S. Air Force, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia listen to a briefing during a search and rescue tabletop exercise at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2022. Throughout the exercise, participants explored case studies, led cross-talks to further understand how U.S. and Malaysian forces execute search and rescue, and conducted a simulated scenario to apply everything they learned. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    USINDOPACOM
    PACANGEL22

