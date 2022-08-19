Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 22-2 strengthens ties with Indo-Pacific Allies and partners

    Exercise Pacific Angel 22-2 kicks off, patch revealed

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.19.2022

    Story by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    SUBANG AIR BASE, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Exercise Pacific Angel 2022-2 wrapped up here Aug. 19, 2022, culminating nearly a week of multilateral activities that brought together 370 participants from six countries to foster cooperation and interoperability during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

    From Aug. 15 - 19, members from the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and non-governmental organizations as well as observers from Mongolia, Indonesia and the Philippines conducted training flights on U.S. and RMAF aircraft, enacted subject matter exchanges and forged friendships in the name of multilateral unity.

    “This exercise was a home-run for building relationships with our partners in the Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Skye Nakayama, U.S. Air Force Pacific Angel 22 exercise director. “The Royal Malaysian Air Force were wonderful hosts, and we look forward to future opportunities to learn together in settings like these.”

    Pacific Angel 22 was the first bilateral air exercise to be held in Malaysia since Exercise Cope Taufan in 2018.

    “Friends and partners collaborating with each other, particularly when there is the impact of any disaster - that is what this exercise is all about,” said Maj. Gen. Dato’ Mahadzer bin Amin, RMAF Air Region 1 commander. “We have had incredible success working together for the past week, and we don’t want it to end here. This collaboration will continue.”

    The exercise began Aug. 15 with a mass in-briefing, where members of the RMAF presented all participants with a patch depicting the exercise logo.

    Between Aug. 15 and 18, experts from law enforcement, maintenance, medical and military bands shared knowledge with their counterparts through various events around Subang and Kuantan Air Bases.

    The exercise culminated Aug. 18 with an aerial freefall event, search and rescue and simulated casualty evacuation aboard a C-130J Super Hercules from the 374th Airlift Wing.

    “On behalf of the commander of the Pacific Air Forces, I’d like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the hard work that this team, and all participating nations, put in to make this such an important multilateral exercise in this region at such a sensitive time in world history,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Weber, Air National Guard assistant to the PACAF commander. “We recognize the common interest that we share, both as nations and as militaries, to advance security in this most vital region.”

    Preparations for the next iteration of Pacific Angel are already underway and expected to take place summer 2023.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 01:30
    Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    Malaysia
    INDOPACOM
    PACANGEL22

