    Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3]

    Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Captain Jack Bristol, an HH-60G pilot from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, and Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Chris Ambroz, RAAF facilitator, discuss key points of a briefing during a tabletop exercise portion of Exercise Pacific Angel 22 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 17, 2022. Pacific Angel 22 involved various expert exchanges to advance military-civilian-nongovernmental organization cooperation and improve the quality of disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 05:43
    Photo ID: 7375796
    VIRIN: 220817-F-FG744-0130
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    USINDOPACOM
    PACANGEL22

