Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22

Captain Jack Bristol, an HH-60G pilot from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, and Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Chris Ambroz, RAAF facilitator, discuss key points of a briefing during a tabletop exercise portion of Exercise Pacific Angel 22 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 17, 2022. Pacific Angel 22 involved various expert exchanges to advance military-civilian-nongovernmental organization cooperation and improve the quality of disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

