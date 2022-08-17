Captain Jack Bristol, an HH-60G pilot from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, and Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Chris Ambroz, RAAF facilitator, discuss key points of a briefing during a tabletop exercise portion of Exercise Pacific Angel 22 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia Aug. 17, 2022. Pacific Angel 22 involved various expert exchanges to advance military-civilian-nongovernmental organization cooperation and improve the quality of disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 05:43
|Photo ID:
|7375796
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-FG744-0130
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.72 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
