Members of the U.S. Air Force, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia listen to a capability briefing on the RMAF No. 20 Squadron during a search and rescue tabletop exercise at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2022. The No. 20 Squadron, which flies the C-130H Hercules, conducts a multitude of operational requirements including tactical airlift and humanitarian airlift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 05:43
|Photo ID:
|7375795
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-FG744-0123
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tabletop exercise improves search and rescue interoperability during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
