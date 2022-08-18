CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

Stephanie Cordero speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Baldomero Sagrado, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, during a simulated Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 18, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

