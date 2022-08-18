Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Stephanie Cordero speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Baldomero Sagrado, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, during a simulated Non-combatant Emergency Operations (NEO) drill as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 18, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7375680
    VIRIN: 220818-N-WS494-2025
    Resolution: 5330x3553
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise
    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    exercise
    training
    emergency evacuation
    NEO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT