CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Ferris, a chaplain assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Fireman Luke Day at a simulated emergency family assistance center in the CFAS Fleet and Family Support Center during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) Aug. 18, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

