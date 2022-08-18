CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

Kristyn Birkeland and Raymond Torp, staff members at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), provide support to Fireman Recruit Cedric Gray at a simulated emergency family assistance center in the CFAS FFSC during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) Aug. 18, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

