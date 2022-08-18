Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    CFAS Conducts Citadel Pacific Exercise

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Raymond Torp, a staff member at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC), provides support to Fireman Luke Day at a simulated emergency family assistance center in the CFAS FFSC during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2022 (CP22) Aug. 18, 2022. CP22 is an annual exercise that is not in response to any specific real-world threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    SASEBO
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    CFAS
    exercise
    training

