Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 24 of 33]

    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks greets the commander of Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Gen. Duke Richardson, upon arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 00:17
    Photo ID: 7375523
    VIRIN: 220817-D-BN624-0471
    Resolution: 7440x4960
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 33 of 33], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Secretary Hicks Arrives at Scott Air Force Base
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Greets TRANSCOM Commander Upon Arrival at Scott AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Greets TRANSCOM Commander Upon Arrival at Scott AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Midwest
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Midwest
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Midwest
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB
    Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Wright-Patterson AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright Patterson Air Force Base
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT