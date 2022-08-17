Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks (center) poses with, from left, the director of the Office of Science for the Department of Energy, Asmeret Asefaw Berhe; Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk; the director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Thomas Zacharia; and Barbara Helland, the associate director of the Office of Science's Advanced Scientific Computing Research program; during a visit to Frontier, the world’s fastest supercomputer, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 00:17
|Photo ID:
|7375522
|VIRIN:
|220817-D-BN624-0454
|Resolution:
|6826x4551
|Size:
|20.1 MB
|Location:
|OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory [Image 33 of 33], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
