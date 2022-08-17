Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory Associate Laboratory Director for Computing and Computational Sciences Directorate, Doug Kothe, briefs Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks during a visit to Frontier, the world’s fastest supercomputer, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee, Aug. 17, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
