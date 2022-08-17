Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks adds her signature to a door, during a visit to Frontier, the world's fastest supercomputer, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 00:19
|Photo ID:
|7375515
|VIRIN:
|220817-D-BN624-0427
|Resolution:
|7677x5118
|Size:
|30.39 MB
|Location:
|OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary Hicks Visits Oak Ridge National Laboratory [Image 33 of 33], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT