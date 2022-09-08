Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina 

    Operations Group Wolf

    Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, Army National Group Operations Group Wolf Fire Support Team Senior Observer, Coach/ Trainer, observes Soldiers from 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a call for fire mission during Northern Strike 2022 on August 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Joint Fires Observers (JFO) from HHB 134th Field Artillery Regiment DET 1 conducted a joint call for fires mission from Observation Point 5 with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during an impact range. Hesson coordinated joint-training collaborated with 134th Field Artillery Regiment and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from 148th Air Support Operation Squadron to conduct JFOs recertification training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Amberlee Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    Fire Support Team
    Observer Coach Trainer
    Northern Strike
    Operations Group Wolf

