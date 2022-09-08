Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, Army National Group Operations Group Wolf Fire Support Team Senior Observer, Coach/ Trainer, observes Soldiers from 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a call for fire mission during Northern Strike 2022 on August 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Joint Fires Observers (JFO) from HHB 134th Field Artillery Regiment DET 1 conducted a joint call for fires mission from Observation Point 5 with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during an impact range. Hesson coordinated joint-training collaborated with 134th Field Artillery Regiment and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from 148th Air Support Operation Squadron to conduct JFOs recertification training.

