Joint Fires Observers conduct joint training during Northern Strike 22-2

Air National Guard Senior Airman Jake Decker, 113th Air Support Operations Squadron, conducts a call for fire at an impact range August 9, 2022 during Northern Strike 22-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Joint Terminal Attack Controllers coached the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Joint Fires Observer (JFO) through call for fires during an impact range. JFOs engage targets with joint fires through the detailed integration with Terminal Attack Controllers (TACs) and Fire Support Teams (FSTs).

Date Taken: 08.09.2022