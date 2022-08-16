Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina | Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, Army National Group Operations Group Wolf Fire Support Team...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amberlee Medina | Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, Army National Group Operations Group Wolf Fire Support Team Senior Observer, Coach/ Trainer, observes Soldiers from 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during a call for fire mission during Northern Strike 2022 on August 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Joint Fires Observers (JFO) from HHB 134th Field Artillery Regiment DET 1 conducted a joint call for fires mission from Observation Point 5 with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during an impact range. Hesson coordinated joint-training collaborated with 134th Field Artillery Regiment and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from 148th Air Support Operation Squadron to conduct JFOs recertification training. see less | View Image Page

CAMP GRAYLING, Michigan – Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers from Michigan National Guard, Ohio National Guard, Air National Guard, and the U.S. Army Special Forces during Northern Strike 22-2 August 09 – 16, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan.



Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, ARNG-OGW Fires Support Team Senior OC/T was tasked with partnering with 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team FST to observe training during the rotation.



“ARNG-OGW provides experienced OC/Ts for exercises such as this to assist units in improving warfighting capabilities and enhance unit capabilities to meet deployment requirements,” said ARNG-OGW Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Victor Becerra.



OC/Ts are assigned companies or teams that match their experience to ensure training meets the demands of the unit’s deployment requirements and our nation's National Defense Strategy.



“I was tasked to primarily coach FST from 125I Infantry Regiment, 37th IBCT however during our coordination we identified a training opportunity to increase the certification of several other JFOs within the brigade,” said Hesson.



Hesson and Guest OC/T 2nd Lt. Russell Meadows with 1-107th Field Artillery coordinated joint-training collaborated with 134th Field Artillery Regiment and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers from 148th Air Support Operation Squadron to conduct JFOs recertification training for six Soldiers.



“JFOs must train in accordance with Fire Support Team Certification Table II per ATP 3-09.8 and the JFO Memorandum of Agreement,” said Hesson.



The training conducted not only increased the number of certified JOFs but offered a unique opportunity to increase joint interoperability while training in realistic multi-domain environments.



“This exercise is a great opportunity to integrate Fires elements with other units of the IBCT and joint components,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Guerrero, JFO, 134th Field Artillery Regiment.



Overall, 134th Field Artillery Regiment JFOs trained alongside 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, 3rd Special Forces Group, 113th Air Support Operations Squadron, and 148th Air Support Operation Squadron.



“It is essential that the JFOs properly understand how to integrate Close Air Support and gain a better understanding of the Theater Air Control System/Army Air Ground System,” said Meadows.



134th FA Regiment supports several other battalions within 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team several of which are deploying within the next few months.



“Working with the JTAC is not something we train very often on,” said Guerrero. “It’s great that we are able to train with the air assets that we will have available on our deployment.”



Northern Strike further provides competent subject matter experts to facilitate the exercise’s objective to increase warfighting capabilities in realistic multi-domain operations.



“We learned a lot about our partners processes and improved upon our own Tactics, Techniques and Procedures while training with everyone.” said Guerrero.