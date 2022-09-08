Observer, Coach/ Trainers partner with Joint Fires Observers during Northern Strike 22-2

Sgt. 1st Class Ron Hesson, Army National Group Operations Group Wolf Fire Support Team Senior Observer, Coach/ Trainer, discusses a Fires Plan with Air National Guard Senior Airman Jake Decker, 113th Air Support Operations Squadron, during Northern Strike 2022 on August 9, 2022 at Camp Grayling, Michigan. Joint Fires Observers (JFO) from HHB 134th Field Artillery Regiment DET 1 conducted a joint call for fires mission from Observation Point 5 with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers during an impact range. OP5 is the primary observation point and location for Camp Grayling Range Control staff and training units to observe and control combined live-fire training exercises during Northern Strike 22-2.

