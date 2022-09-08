PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

PANAMAX participants pose for a group photo after an A-10 Thunderbolt tour at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., 17 August, 2022. PANAMAX began in 2003 with three countries - Chile, Panama and the United States - and originally focused solely on maritime security of the Panama Canal. Since that time, the exercise has grown to become the region's largest coalition exercise. Partner nation forces participated in simulated training at various U.S. locations including Joint Staff Exercise Directorate at Suffolk, Virginia; U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida; Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas; Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida; Naval Station Mayport, Florida and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona.

