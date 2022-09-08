Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    PANAMAX participants pose for a group photo after an A-10 Thunderbolt tour at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., 17 August, 2022. PANAMAX began in 2003 with three countries - Chile, Panama and the United States - and originally focused solely on maritime security of the Panama Canal. Since that time, the exercise has grown to become the region's largest coalition exercise. Partner nation forces participated in simulated training at various U.S. locations including Joint Staff Exercise Directorate at Suffolk, Virginia; U.S. Southern Command, Doral, Florida; Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas; Homestead Air Reserve Base, Homestead, Florida; Naval Station Mayport, Florida and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7375262
    VIRIN: 220817-F-AT671-004
    Resolution: 5004x3336
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    PANAMAX
    Exercise
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT