    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    PANAMAX participants take a group photo outside of the 612th Air Operations Center at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 11 August, 2022. This year’s annual PANAMAX exercise concluded after 19 partner nations and U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy personnel spent seven days practicing combined operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7375261
    VIRIN: 220817-F-AT671-003
    Resolution: 5221x3484
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    TAGS

    Panama
    PANAMAX
    Exercise
    AFSOUTH

