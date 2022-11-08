PANAMAX participants take a group photo outside of the 612th Air Operations Center at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 11 August, 2022. This year’s annual PANAMAX exercise concluded after 19 partner nations and U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy personnel spent seven days practicing combined operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7375261
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-AT671-003
|Resolution:
|5221x3484
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT