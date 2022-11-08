PANAMAX participants take a group photo outside of the 612th Air Operations Center at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 11 August, 2022. This year’s annual PANAMAX exercise concluded after 19 partner nations and U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy personnel spent seven days practicing combined operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7375261 VIRIN: 220817-F-AT671-003 Resolution: 5221x3484 Size: 1.76 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.