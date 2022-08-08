Multi-National personnel work on the 612th Air Operations Floor during PANAMAX 2022 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., 08 August, 2022. The focus of PANAMAX 2022 was to exercise a variety of responses to a request for
assistance from the government of Panama to protect and guarantee safe passage of
traffic through the Panama Canal, ensure its neutrality, and respect national
sovereignty.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7375259
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-AT671-002
|Resolution:
|7297x4870
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
