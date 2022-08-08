PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

Multi-National personnel work on the 612th Air Operations Floor during PANAMAX 2022 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., 08 August, 2022. The focus of PANAMAX 2022 was to exercise a variety of responses to a request for

assistance from the government of Panama to protect and guarantee safe passage of

traffic through the Panama Canal, ensure its neutrality, and respect national

sovereignty.

