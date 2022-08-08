Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Multi-National personnel work on the 612th Air Operations Floor during PANAMAX 2022 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., 08 August, 2022. The focus of PANAMAX 2022 was to exercise a variety of responses to a request for
    assistance from the government of Panama to protect and guarantee safe passage of
    traffic through the Panama Canal, ensure its neutrality, and respect national
    sovereignty.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7375259
    VIRIN: 220817-F-AT671-002
    Resolution: 7297x4870
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    Panama
    PANAMAX
    Exercise
    AFSOUTH

