Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Commander of the Combined Forces Air Component Command (CFACC), Colombian Air Force Lt. Gen. Carlos Silva Rueda, listens to a brief during PANAMAX '22 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 08 Aug, 2022. PANAMAX is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise focused on a multinational response to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal - one of the most strategically and economically crucial pieces of infrastructure in the world - as well as security and stability in the surrounding region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 18:46
    Photo ID: 7375258
    VIRIN: 210817-F-AT671-001
    Resolution: 6868x4584
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB
    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    PANAMAX
    Exercise
    AFSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT