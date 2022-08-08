PANAMAX 2022 Exercise Wraps Up at Davis-Monthan AFB

Commander of the Combined Forces Air Component Command (CFACC), Colombian Air Force Lt. Gen. Carlos Silva Rueda, listens to a brief during PANAMAX '22 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. 08 Aug, 2022. PANAMAX is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise focused on a multinational response to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal - one of the most strategically and economically crucial pieces of infrastructure in the world - as well as security and stability in the surrounding region.

