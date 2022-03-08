Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Prepapre Food [Image 6 of 7]

    Makin Island Prepapre Food

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220803-N-XK047-1027

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2022) – Lance Cpl. Natzelane Garcia, food service specialist, assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 17, prepares the crew’s supper aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 3 Food service specialists are temporarily assigned to supply department while underway to assist in galley operations. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    VIRIN: 220803-N-XK047-1028
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Prepapre Food [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    galley
    Sailor
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI
    CPR7

