220803-N-XK047-1027



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2022) – Lance Cpl. Natzelane Garcia, food service specialist, assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 17, prepares the crew’s supper aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 3 Food service specialists are temporarily assigned to supply department while underway to assist in galley operations. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7375080 VIRIN: 220803-N-XK047-1028 Resolution: 4805x3290 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Prepapre Food [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.