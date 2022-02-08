Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance

220802-N-YC581-1073



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Gunnery Sgt. Jesus Luna, a tilt-rotor mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Reinforced), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, works on the removal of the left hand hub of an MV-22 Osprey in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 2. Makin Island has the ability to embark and support all Marine aviation assets including the MV-22 Osprey and the F-35B Lightning II. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noël O. Heeter)

