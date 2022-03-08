Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance [Image 7 of 7]

    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220803-N-XK047-2005

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2022) –Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Reinforced), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspect a blade adapter of an MV-22 Osprey in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 3. Makin Island has the ability to embark and support all Marine aviation assets including the MV-22 Osprey and the F-35B Lightning II. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7375081
    VIRIN: 220803-N-XK047-2006
    Resolution: 5849x4331
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance
    Makin Island Prepapre Food
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    Sailor
    13th MEU
    LHD 8
    MKI
    CPR7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT