220803-N-XK047-2005



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2022) –Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Reinforced), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspect a blade adapter of an MV-22 Osprey in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 3. Makin Island has the ability to embark and support all Marine aviation assets including the MV-22 Osprey and the F-35B Lightning II. Makin Island, flagship of amphibious squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7375081 VIRIN: 220803-N-XK047-2006 Resolution: 5849x4331 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.