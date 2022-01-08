Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Central Control Station [Image 2 of 7]

    Makin Island Central Control Station

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Lori Morgan, left, Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Stephanie Nichols, center, and Engineman 1st Class Anthony Hailey, right, monitor engineering systems in central control station (CCS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 2. CCS monitors all ship’s engineering systems and safety and security alarms throughout the ship and must be manned by various engineering rates 24 hours a day. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:49
    Photo ID: 7375071
    VIRIN: 220802-N-XK047-1009
    Resolution: 6113x4480
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Central Control Station [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island Central Control Station
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance
    Makin Island Prepapre Food
    Makin Island MV-22 Osprey Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    engineering
    monitor
    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT