PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Lori Morgan, left, Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Stephanie Nichols, center, and Engineman 1st Class Anthony Hailey, right, monitor engineering systems in central control station (CCS) aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Aug. 2. CCS monitors all ship’s engineering systems and safety and security alarms throughout the ship and must be manned by various engineering rates 24 hours a day. Makin Island, flagship of Amphibious Squadron (CPR) SEVEN, along with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is currently underway conducting integrated training in the U.S. 3rd fleet to prepare for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 16:49 Photo ID: 7375071 VIRIN: 220802-N-XK047-1009 Resolution: 6113x4480 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Central Control Station [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.