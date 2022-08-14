37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22

Staff Sgt. Noah Straman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires a DroneDefender to jam common frequencies on which drones operate during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 14, 2022. Participants in the training exercise operate in a multidomain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.

