Staff Sgt. Noah Straman, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires a DroneDefender to jam common frequencies on which drones operate during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 14, 2022. Participants in the training exercise operate in a multidomain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and Control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 13:50
|Photo ID:
|7374578
|VIRIN:
|220814-Z-AZ941-557
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
