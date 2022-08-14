37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22

Staff. Sgt Noah Straman (left), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, aims a DroneDefender while Staff Sgt. William Doan (right), also assigned to the 37th IBCT, helps locate the target during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 14, 2022. The DroneDefender deploys an electromagnetic signal to disable communication between an airborne drone and its operator, jamming GPS signals and ISM (industrial, scientific and medical) radio frequencies.

