    37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22 [Image 4 of 5]

    37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff. Sgt Noah Straman (left), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, aims a DroneDefender while Staff Sgt. William Doan (right), also assigned to the 37th IBCT, helps locate the target during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 14, 2022. The DroneDefender deploys an electromagnetic signal to disable communication between an airborne drone and its operator, jamming GPS signals and ISM (industrial, scientific and medical) radio frequencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:50
    Photo ID: 7374577
    VIRIN: 220814-Z-AZ941-472
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 15.48 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    unmanned aircraft systems
    Infantry
    emerging technologies
    DroneDefender
    Northern Strike 22

