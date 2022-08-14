Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22 [Image 1 of 5]

    37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Benhur Ayettey 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Participants of Northern Strike operate in a multi-domain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.

    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, 37th IBCT Soldiers operate DroneDefenders during Northern Strike 22 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Benhur Ayettey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    Field Artillery
    Florida National Guard
    Aviation
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Northern Strike 22

