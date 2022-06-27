Army Specialist Sets New Rifle Record in Quantico

Spc. Adam Fitzpatrick not only claimed the win, but set a new record in the Marine Corps Match with his score of 200-17x at the 61st Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. This Soldier’s score beat out the 2019 record of 200-15x set by Staff Sgt. Rhodes of the Marine Corps. This course of fire included 20 rapid-fire prone from standing shots from 300 yards, with a 70 second time limit for each 10-shot string. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Lunato)

Date Taken: 06.27.2022
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US