Staff Sgt. Ben Cleland won his fourth Interservice Rifle Champion title with a score of 996-63x at the 61st Interservice Rifle Championships at Quantico, Virginia. The Swanton, Ohio native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team out of Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Lunato)
|06.27.2022
|08.17.2022 13:59
|7374568
|220627-A-ZG886-612
|3862x5929
|1.21 MB
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|SWANTON, OH, US
|0
|0
This work, Fort Benning Soldier Claims Fourth Interservice Rifle Champion title [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Dominates at 61st Interservice Rifle Championships, Again
