U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Service Rifle Team Soldiers compete in the Marine Corps Infantry Trophy Team Match at 61st Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. The unique Army unit claimed wins in every team match and nine out of 13 individual matches, and has a history of strong performances at this match. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Lunato)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7374573
|VIRIN:
|220627-A-ZG886-772
|Resolution:
|6458x4305
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAMU Wins Every Rifle Team Match in Quantico [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Dominates at 61st Interservice Rifle Championships, Again
