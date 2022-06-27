Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Sets New Rifle Record at Marine Corps Competition [Image 9 of 12]

    Soldier Sets New Rifle Record at Marine Corps Competition

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Spc. Adam Fitzpatrick not only claimed the win, but set a new record in the Marine Corps Match with his score of 200-17x at the 61st Interservice Rifle Championships in Quantico, Virginia. This Soldier’s score beat out the 2019 record of 200-15x set by Staff Sgt. Rhodes of the Marine Corps. This course of fire included 20 rapid-fire prone from standing shots from 300 yards, with a 70 second time limit for each 10-shot string. (U.S. Army photo by Michelle Lunato)

    U.S. Army Dominates at 61st Interservice Rifle Championships, Again

    rifle marksmanship
    Interservice Rifle Championships
    Adam Fitzpatrick

