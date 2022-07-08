Army Sgt. William ‘Cecil’ Harris, a fuel Supply specialist with Detachment 1, Carlie Co. 2-238th Aviation- ‘Wildcat DUSTOFF’ poses for a group photo in front of his the presidential Sikorsky VH-60 helicopter, Marine One, prior to President Joe Biden using it to view the damage causes by the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

Date Taken: 08.07.2022