    MARINE ONE [Image 3 of 5]

    MARINE ONE

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Army Sgt. William ‘Cecil’ Harris, a fuel Supply specialist with Detachment 1, Carlie Co. 2-238th Aviation- ‘Wildcat DUSTOFF’ refuels the presidents Sikorsky VH-60 helicopter, Marine One, while it sits on the ground in Hazard, Ky., Aug 7, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7373950
    VIRIN: 220807-Z-DO489-002
    Resolution: 474x630
    Size: 93.71 KB
    Location: KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARINE ONE [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky refueler keeps flood rescue mission going

    Kentucky National Guard
    Fuel
    Flood response
    Harris
    marine one

