NO DAYS OFF

Army Sgt. William ‘Cecil’ Harris, a fuel Supply specialist with Detachment 1, Carlie Co. 2-238th Aviation- ‘Wildcat DUSTOFF’ poses for photo in front of his HEMMTT fuel truck with the Marine One coin he was given for helping refuel the presidents helicopter while he was in Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022