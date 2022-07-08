Army Sgt. William ‘Cecil’ Harris, a fuel Supply specialist with Detachment 1, Carlie Co. 2-238th Aviation- ‘Wildcat DUSTOFF’ poses for photo in front of one of the Boeing V-22 Osprey that was on ground during the presidents visit to the flooding area in Eastern Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 09:31
|Photo ID:
|7373952
|VIRIN:
|220807-Z-DO489-006
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|128.68 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OSPREY [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky refueler keeps flood rescue mission going
