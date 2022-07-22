Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time [Image 3 of 4]

    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Nicholas Velasquez poses with his wife and child while enjoying the hamburgers and hot dogs at the barbecue hosted by the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt, 2CAB Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 23:55
    Photo ID: 7373577
    VIRIN: 220722-A-TR140-458
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time
    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time
    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time
    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT