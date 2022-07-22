Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time

Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Spc. Namhun Lee takes a moment to pose with his wife and dog while enjoying the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Frank Spatt | Spc. Namhun Lee takes a moment to pose with his wife and dog while enjoying the festivities put together by the Soldier and Family Readiness Group of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt, 2CAB Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea—On a hot summer day, Lacie Lyons, the Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) Leader for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division spent her day hosting a summer barbecue for the new families and personnel in the unit on July 22, 2022.

When most people would be heading home from work and kicking off their boots, that’s when Lyons starts her planning for the Soldier and Family Readiness Group events.

“We put this event together to integrate the Soldiers within the company and put names to faces,” said Lyons. “We wanted to bring everyone together and create more personal relationships, establishing cohesive morale so people actually know their co-workers.”

Every summer, most of the personnel from within an organization leave and new personnel arrive. This event held by the SFRG allows for everyone to socialize and get to know each other outside of a work setting and integrate the new personnel that arrived.

“This was a very well put together event. You could tell that the leadership in the SFRG cared and wanted people to have a good time,” said Yornalis Loblack, a new spouse within the unit. “Events like these are important in bringing people together, especially when integrating the new Soldiers and families to the unit.”

Everything from the barbecue was provided by the SFRG community. All the food was generously prepared by Soldiers and families from within the unit.

“It’s a group effort from everybody. It’s not like only spouses or families can bring something, its whoever wants to be involved and share within the community,” said Lyons. “To make a barbecue successful, someone must bring something ranging from forks and knives to the meats and fruits. There is nothing too small in donating to the barbecue.”

There was something for everyone at this barbecue, especially the children.

“When you have these events you can’t forget about Soldiers and you can’t forget about families,” said Lyons. “You have to have something for everybody. Getting the bouncy castle and the snow cone machine from MWR was important in having something for the children to make the day special for them too.”

SFRG events are important to increasing morale and integrating families into the unit. Simple events, like the barbecue, help families connect and establish a place in the community.