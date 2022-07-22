Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade fill their plates with hamburgers, hot dogs, mixed fruits and macaroni and cheese from the barbecue on July 22, 2022 provided by the Soldier and Family Readiness Group. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt, 2CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7373576
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-TR140-395
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT