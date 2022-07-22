Spc. Namhun Lee takes a moment to pose with his wife and dog while enjoying the festivities put together by the Soldier and Family Readiness Group of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade on July 22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt, 2CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2022 23:55
|Photo ID:
|7373575
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-TR140-305
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Integrating Soldiers and Families one Barbecue at a Time
